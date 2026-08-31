In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
09:28 AM • 3824 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 7450 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 10186 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
07:00 AM • 10132 views
Goldman Sachs heightens warning over diesel fuel amid wars
04:31 AM • 14927 views
The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing
August 31, 03:15 AM • 18437 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
August 31, 02:38 AM • 17228 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
August 31, 01:55 AM • 15120 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
August 31, 12:55 AM • 15475 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
August 31, 12:16 AM • 13988 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
2m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
Hurricane "Karina" is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and may reach Category 3August 31, 12:36 AM • 3360 views
The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – BloombergAugust 31, 01:16 AM • 10415 views
Brent crude jumped 1.6% to nearly $90 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle EastAugust 31, 01:36 AM • 11102 views
Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish themPhotoAugust 31, 02:56 AM • 3974 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 5014 views
Publications
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 7430 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 10181 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 114845 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 117862 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 92626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Kostin
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 17296 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 17648 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 40936 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 40168 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 58015 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
The Economist
Financial Times

In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In Kyiv, various learning models have been prepared because of lengthy air raid alerts. Schools plan to conduct the first week both in person and remotely.

In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts

In Kyiv, on the eve of the start of the new academic year and amid prolonged air-raid alerts due to the ongoing attacks by the russian federation on the capital region, including with jet drones, various education formats have been prepared depending on the security situation, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, various possible formats for organizing the educational process have been developed. Schools plan to begin the first week of the academic year in a blended in-person and remote format

- said Valentyn Mondryiivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration noted that "educational institutions must be ready to promptly change the organization of learning depending on the duration of air-raid alerts and the level of threat."

"This academic year is beginning under very difficult conditions. Recent days have shown that air-raid alerts can last for hours and effectively interrupt a significant part of the school day. For example, on August 28, air-raid alerts in Kyiv lasted a total of 158 minutes. That is almost 4 out of 6 lessons. Therefore, we must be prepared not only for children to go down to shelters during an alert, but also for the educational process to have to be organized differently under certain circumstances," Mondryiivskyi said.

"The city has identified various options — from holding classes in shelters for younger schoolchildren to blended or remote learning. The possibility of operating in a second shift is also being considered," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

As emphasized by the Kyiv City State Administration, each school will determine the optimal model, taking into account the institution's capabilities, the specifics of its shelter, and the security situation. Parents will be able to choose an available format from among the models offered by the school.

Ukraine is preparing new rules for transport operations during prolonged air raids30.08.26, 22:50 • 3118 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivEducation
School
New Year
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv