In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts

In Kyiv, on the eve of the start of the new academic year and amid prolonged air-raid alerts due to the ongoing attacks by the russian federation on the capital region, including with jet drones, various education formats have been prepared depending on the security situation, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, various possible formats for organizing the educational process have been developed. Schools plan to begin the first week of the academic year in a blended in-person and remote format - said Valentyn Mondryiivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration noted that "educational institutions must be ready to promptly change the organization of learning depending on the duration of air-raid alerts and the level of threat."

"This academic year is beginning under very difficult conditions. Recent days have shown that air-raid alerts can last for hours and effectively interrupt a significant part of the school day. For example, on August 28, air-raid alerts in Kyiv lasted a total of 158 minutes. That is almost 4 out of 6 lessons. Therefore, we must be prepared not only for children to go down to shelters during an alert, but also for the educational process to have to be organized differently under certain circumstances," Mondryiivskyi said.

"The city has identified various options — from holding classes in shelters for younger schoolchildren to blended or remote learning. The possibility of operating in a second shift is also being considered," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

As emphasized by the Kyiv City State Administration, each school will determine the optimal model, taking into account the institution's capabilities, the specifics of its shelter, and the security situation. Parents will be able to choose an available format from among the models offered by the school.

Ukraine is preparing new rules for transport operations during prolonged air raids