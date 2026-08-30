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Ukraine is preparing new rules for transport operations during prolonged air raids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The authorities are developing rules for the operation of railway stations and trains during prolonged air raids. They also plan to change the curfew in Kyiv and the region.

Ukraine is preparing new rules for transport operations during prolonged air raids

In Ukraine, solutions are being developed to ensure the stable operation of transport and logistics during prolonged air-raid alerts. In particular, plans include changing approaches to the operation of railway stations, train movements, and curfew regulations in Kyiv and the region. This was reported by Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

I held an operational meeting with the Ukrzaliznytsia team, led by Oleksandr Pert sovskyi, the Kyiv City Military Administration, and the military command. We are developing solutions for the operation of transport and logistics during prolonged air-raid alerts

- the statement said.

Kalashnyk noted that the top priority is people's safety.

At the same time, we must ensure the stable movement of trains connecting the entire country

- Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, "Ukrzaliznytsia" continues to develop threat-monitoring and response systems in coordination with the military.

In particular, issues being worked on include the around-the-clock operation of railway stations, the dispersal of trains and passengers, avoiding simultaneous arrivals at adjacent platforms, and reducing boarding and disembarkation times, including by simplifying checks in the event of an elevated threat.

We are also working separately on a differentiated alert system depending on the type of threat and on changing the curfew arrangements in Kyiv and the region. This is necessary for logistics, people's movement, and the operation of the economy

- the minister said.

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Olga Rozgon

Kyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kyiv