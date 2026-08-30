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In the autumn, the rate of downing Russian drones must be brought above 90% — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Over four days, Russia launched nearly 1,500 drones, around 800 of them jet-powered. Ukraine is strengthening its air defense and developing interceptor drones.

In the autumn, the rate of downing Russian drones must be brought above 90% — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Ministry of Defense and the military to maximize efforts to strengthen capabilities to counter Russian drones, so that by autumn the rate of their destruction exceeds 90%. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Today, our military reported on the protection of the skies. Russia’s current tactic is to exhaust Ukraine, to exhaust Ukrainians, primarily our people

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, Russian troops are constantly attacking Ukraine with drones, in particular using many jet-powered "Shaheds." Ukrainian military personnel shoot down a significant proportion of the drones.

There were almost 1,500 drones of all types in just these four days, of which about 800 were jet-powered

- the President reported.

Zelenskyy noted that the most difficult task is destroying the jet-powered drones specifically. Currently, the main means of protection against them is combat aviation.

He reported that Ukraine is working to obtain the necessary interceptor drones. According to the President, four companies have already developed the relevant unmanned aircraft, with one of them having the most successful equipment.

Right now, the Ministry of Defense and the military alike—everyone must do their utmost to ensure that we have the greatest possible capabilities to shoot down each type of Russian drone

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President thanked all members of Ukraine’s team who are working around the clock to strengthen the protection of the skies.

In the autumn, we need to respond and ensure that the destruction rate is definitely above 90%

- Zelenskyy stated.

On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts29.08.26, 23:56 • 18965 views

Olga Rozgon

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