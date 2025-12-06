In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districts

The consequences of Russian shelling in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region have been eliminated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Forces of the State Emergency Service worked to extinguish fires in three districts.

More than a hundred rescuers and State Emergency Service aviation were involved in extinguishing fires in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts. A fire train was brought in to help rescuers in the city of Fastiv - the post says.

Currently, work is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles, injuring at least 8 people. More than two dozen houses, energy facilities, the railway station in Fastiv, and warehouses were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone and missile attack. Among the victims are a woman with shrapnel wounds and a man with a lacerated shin.