In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districts

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 09:02 AM • 11023 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 19375 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 21619 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 32210 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 42397 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 33027 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 61259 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38635 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36875 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47369 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
80%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
What will happen to Putin's arrest warrant if peace talks succeed: ICC clarificationDecember 6, 06:31 AM • 4492 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 8698 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States10:17 AM • 7816 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA11:02 AM • 4088 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 7636 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 7836 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 29144 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 44239 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 61264 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 54319 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Rafael Grossi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 24790 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 33157 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 35189 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 49150 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 48280 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat

In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In Kyiv Oblast, the consequences of Russian shelling in Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts have been eliminated. Over a hundred rescuers and State Emergency Service aircraft were involved in extinguishing fires, and three people were injured.

In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districts

The consequences of Russian shelling in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region have been eliminated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Forces of the State Emergency Service worked to extinguish fires in three districts.

More than a hundred rescuers and State Emergency Service aviation were involved in extinguishing fires in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts. A fire train was brought in to help rescuers in the city of Fastiv

- the post says.

Currently, work is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles, injuring at least 8 people. More than two dozen houses, energy facilities, the railway station in Fastiv, and warehouses were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone and missile attack. Among the victims are a woman with shrapnel wounds and a man with a lacerated shin.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine