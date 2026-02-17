$43.170.07
In Kyiv, heating has been restored in over 2,500 buildings after the Russian attack on February 12 - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Kyiv, heating has been restored in 2,600 buildings after the February 12 attack. However, over 1,100 buildings in the Dnieper and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat due to damage to the Darnytska CHPP.

In Kyiv, heating has been restored in over 2,500 buildings after the Russian attack on February 12 - mayor

In 2,600 Kyiv homes that remained without heat due to the enemy's attack on the capital's infrastructure on February 12, heat supply has been restored. At the same time, more than 1,100 homes in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

"In all 2,600 homes that remained without heat due to the enemy's attack on the capital's infrastructure on February 12, heat supply has been restored. Utility workers continue to work in other homes where accidents occur and repair heating systems there," Klitschko wrote.

At the same time, he added that more than 1,100 homes in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat after previous shelling. According to him, it is currently impossible to supply coolant to them due to critical damage to the Darnytska TPP.

Recall

About 100 homes in Kyiv remain without heat after the attack on February 12, and more than 1,100 homes in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts have no heat due to damage to the Darnytska TPP.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
