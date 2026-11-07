In Khmelnytskyi region, a passenger car collided with a minibus; 10 people are in hospital

A traffic accident involving a passenger minibus occurred in Khmelnytskyi region; 10 people are reported injured, UNN reports, citing the Khmelnytskyi regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred today, November 7, at around 11:25 a.m. on a road near the village of Kopachivka in the Volochysk territorial community.

According to preliminary information, a collision occurred between a Volkswagen car driven by a 54-year-old man and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter passenger minibus, driven by a 46-year-old driver.

There were 9 people in the minibus, including two drivers. All of them, as well as the driver of the Volkswagen, were taken to a medical facility for examination. Information about the number of injured people and the nature of the bodily injuries they sustained is currently being clarified.

A major road accident occurred near Rivne; a child is among the injured