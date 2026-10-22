A major road accident occurred near Rivne; a child is among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
Three vehicles collided on the bypass near Kvasyliv. A child is among the four injured people; an investigator is working at the scene.
A major road accident involving three cars occurred near Rivne, injuring four people, including a child, reports UNN, citing the Rivne region police.
Details
The accident occurred today, October 22, at around 5 p.m. on the bypass road near Kvasyliv.
It is currently known that three vehicles collided.
Preliminarily, four people were injured as a result of the accident, including a child.
An investigator is working at the scene. Patrol officers are regulating traffic.
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