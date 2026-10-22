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A major road accident occurred near Rivne; a child is among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Three vehicles collided on the bypass near Kvasyliv. A child is among the four injured people; an investigator is working at the scene.

A major road accident occurred near Rivne; a child is among the injured

 A major road accident involving three cars occurred near Rivne, injuring four people, including a child, reports UNN, citing the Rivne region police.

Details

The accident occurred today, October 22, at around 5 p.m. on the bypass road near Kvasyliv.

It is currently known that three vehicles collided.

Preliminarily, four people were injured as a result of the accident, including a child.

An investigator is working at the scene. Patrol officers are regulating traffic.

In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.27.09.26, 11:57 • 15919 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Rivne