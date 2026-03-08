In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked State Emergency Service rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of March 8, Russian troops attacked a residential area in the Kharkiv region with a drone. A fire broke out on the spot, during which the enemy deliberately attacked a fire truck with a drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to preliminary information, on the night of March 8, Russian troops attacked the residential sector of the village of Velyka Babka, Chuhuiv district, with a UAV. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in a private house. Three civilians were injured.

When rescuers arrived to help people and extinguish the fire, the enemy deliberately attacked the fire truck with a drone. Fortunately, the emergency workers were not injured - they were in a shelter. However, the fire truck was completely destroyed. - the post says.

Recall

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 10,000 kamikaze drones. The defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower.

UNN also reported that Russian occupiers hit firefighters in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region while eliminating the consequences of the attack. One fire truck was destroyed, and no personnel were injured.