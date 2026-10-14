In Kharkiv, an occupier who shot five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

In Kharkiv, a gunman who killed five servicemen of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that the attacker turned out to be a Russian serviceman, UNN reports.

On October 14, a 36-year-old Russian citizen, a native of St. Petersburg and a serviceman of the 2nd Battalion of the 1009th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian armed forces, was detained in Kharkiv. He is being checked for involvement in the killing of five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen and a civilian man - the statement said.

According to investigators, the gunman may have been part of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Russian armed forces. To avoid being recognized, the occupier changed into civilian clothes.

The occupier initially reached the Tsyrkuny community. There, near a body of water, he saw a man who was fishing. According to preliminary data, the Russian serviceman feared that the civilian would expose him, so he killed the man. During an examination of the body, a through-and-through gunshot wound to the head was found.

On October 13, the armed occupier reached the village of Momotove in Kharkiv district, entered a private house where Ukrainian servicemen were temporarily staying, and opened fire on them. Five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed - the statement said.

After that, the attacker left the scene, disposed of his automatic weapon, and continued moving through a forest belt toward Kharkiv.

On the evening of October 14, the Russian serviceman was detained in Kharkiv.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the events.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and notifying the suspect of the charges is being considered.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office will provide procedural guidance.

Previously

Five servicemen of the 72nd Brigade were shot dead in a residential building in the Kharkiv region. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the intentional killing; Russian citizens are among those suspected of involvement.