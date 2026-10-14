In Kharkiv, an occupier who shot five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
06:05 PM • 1092 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 14363 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 16979 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 17865 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
04:11 PM • 18429 views
On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
03:41 PM • 18983 views
King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham PalacePhoto
02:13 PM • 20353 views
CNN: Russia is attacking American businesses in Ukraine, while the Trump administration remains silent
02:11 PM • 18716 views
In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says
01:39 PM • 16796 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €150
01:28 PM • 17118 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, three court hearings have been postponed at once
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
66%
757mm
Popular news
All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoOctober 14, 08:33 AM • 18662 views
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhotoOctober 14, 09:20 AM • 26250 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to UkraineOctober 14, 10:00 AM • 26039 views
Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The HillOctober 14, 10:49 AM • 25838 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 47703 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 35789 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 48186 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 69956 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 82893 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 102704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Charles III
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Lutsk
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 13431 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding02:48 PM • 12982 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happened01:47 PM • 13683 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhoto01:31 PM • 14703 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 17157 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Guardian
Social network
S-400 missile system

In Kharkiv, an occupier who shot five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10128 views

In Kharkiv, a 36-year-old Russian military serviceman was detained and is being investigated in connection with the killing of five soldiers from the 72nd Brigade and a civilian.

In Kharkiv, an occupier who shot five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

In Kharkiv, a gunman who killed five servicemen of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that the attacker turned out to be a Russian serviceman, UNN reports.

On October 14, a 36-year-old Russian citizen, a native of St. Petersburg and a serviceman of the 2nd Battalion of the 1009th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian armed forces, was detained in Kharkiv. He is being checked for involvement in the killing of five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen and a civilian man 

- the statement said. 

According to investigators, the gunman may have been part of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Russian armed forces. To avoid being recognized, the occupier changed into civilian clothes. 

The occupier initially reached the Tsyrkuny community. There, near a body of water, he saw a man who was fishing. According to preliminary data, the Russian serviceman feared that the civilian would expose him, so he killed the man. During an examination of the body, a through-and-through gunshot wound to the head was found.

On October 13, the armed occupier reached the village of Momotove in Kharkiv district, entered a private house where Ukrainian servicemen were temporarily staying, and opened fire on them. Five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed 

- the statement said.

After that, the attacker left the scene, disposed of his automatic weapon, and continued moving through a forest belt toward Kharkiv.

On the evening of October 14, the Russian serviceman was detained in Kharkiv.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the events.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and notifying the suspect of the charges is being considered.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office will provide procedural guidance.

Previously

Five servicemen of the 72nd Brigade were shot dead in a residential building in the Kharkiv region. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the intentional killing; Russian citizens are among those suspected of involvement.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv