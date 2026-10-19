The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on the city of Irpin in Kyiv region overnight on Monday, October 19, has increased to 17. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

As many as 17 people have already been injured in Irpin as a result of the enemy attack. Among them are 8 children - the statement said.

As of 11:00 a.m., 84 sites have been damaged in the city. In particular, 70 private homes, 4 apartment buildings, 6 vehicles, and production and storage facilities.

According to reports from the State Emergency Service, one person was killed in the shelling in Kyiv region

The fate of three other people is unknown. Information about those injured is being clarified and constantly updated.

We remind you

As reported earlier by UNN, Russia attacked Kyiv region overnight with missiles and drones. Six people were injured in Irpin, including three children, and searches for those missing are ongoing.

Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photo