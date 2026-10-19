Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As a result of another Russian attack on Kyiv, the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center, as well as a consultative and diagnostic center in the Solomianskyi district, were damaged, reports UNN.

Details

The roof and building structures at the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center were damaged, and windows were shattered. Information about the total amount of damage and any possible casualties is currently unavailable.

Cosmo Multimall is a large shopping and entertainment center located near the Shuliavska metro station. The complex included a shopping gallery with more than 150 brands, dining establishments, a cinema, a bowling alley, an ice arena, and the Mercure Kyiv Congress and IQ Hotel hotels.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

At the same time, according to the information provided by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, one of the city's consultative and diagnostic centers sustained significant damage as a result of the enemy attack in the Solomianskyi district.

"The blast wave shattered more than 200 windows, blew out doors in the premises, and damaged ceilings. It also damaged equipment at the medical facility. There were no casualties among the staff. Medical workers have currently been transferred to work at other facilities," Klitschko's post says.

Fortunately, there were no patients at the medical center at the time of the attack, he added.

We remind you

At night, Russia launched ballistic and cruise missiles and 269 drones at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 4 cruise missiles and 243 unmanned aerial vehicles.