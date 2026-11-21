In France, new protests against the rising cost of living took place on Saturday, November 21. According to the country’s Interior Ministry, 82,500 people took part in the demonstrations, while the Student Union estimates the number of participants at 150,000. Le Monde reports, UNN writes.

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In particular, in Paris, according to police, 21,500 people took to the streets, while the Student Union estimates the number at 45,000.

The current protest became the sixth week of the protest movement, which has been joined by trade unions, youth organizations, and representatives of the "yellow vest" movement. At the same time, the number of participants was lower than during the previous two Saturdays. At that time, the authorities reported more than 100,000 protesters, while organizers estimated their number to be approximately twice as high.

In Paris, the demonstration between Place de la République and Place de la Nation proceeded peacefully. However, clashes broke out in Marseille and Lyon in the afternoon. According to the Interior Ministry, as of 6:00 p.m., 144 people had been detained across the country. About 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed to maintain public order.

In Marseille, the authorized demonstration gathered 4,600 participants, according to the prefecture. Part of the procession deviated from the agreed route. Law enforcement officers used tear gas, after which some individuals set fire to garbage bins. The fire spread to cars, and firefighters arrived at the scene.

In Lyon, several processions attempted to proceed to the central part of the city despite a ban on demonstrations in a significant portion of the center. Law enforcement dispersed the participants using tear gas. In Lille, about 5,000 people gathered for the protest.

The protests are also taking place as part of a pan-European call by trade unions and organizations defending the right to housing to hold coordinated actions from Friday through Sunday.

Separately, the CFDT, CGT, and UNSA trade unions called on private-sector workers to join a general day of strikes and public-sector mobilization scheduled for December 1.

The "yellow vest" movement, whose representatives also joined the protests, marked its eighth anniversary that day. It emerged in 2018 amid dissatisfaction with rising fuel prices.

In addition, demonstrations against violence against women are planned in various cities across France next week. They will take place, in particular, in Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes, Lille, Lyon, and Paris.

Thousands of people took part in youth protests in Germany; riots broke out in one of the cities.