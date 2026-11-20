In Germany, tens of thousands of people took part in youth protests, while riots broke out in Leipzig, reports UNN, citing DW.

Details

On November 20, demonstrations took place in various cities, including Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Bremen, and Hanover.

The largest number of protesters took to the streets of the German capital: 4,000 people, according to police, or around 15,000, according to organizers' estimates. Across the country, according to a statement by the Gen Z Regelt movement ("Generation Z Decides"), around 87,000 people took part in the protests.

In Berlin, young people took to the streets to protest against military service and cuts to education funding – 22 detained

In Leipzig, where around 2,500 people joined the protest, riots broke out after the event officially ended. According to the dpa news agency, many demonstrators headed to the southern part of the city and began throwing pyrotechnics at police officers. In response, law enforcement used water cannons.

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