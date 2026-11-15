In Berlin, young people took to the streets to protest against military service and cuts to education funding – 22 detained

A large-scale youth demonstration, "Gen Z regelt" ("Generation Z Decides"), took place in Berlin, the capital of Germany, during which police detained 22 participants. The protesters opposed the introduction of mandatory military service, cuts to social programs, and insufficient education funding. This was reported by n-tv, citing law enforcement officials, according to UNN.

Details

According to police, up to 1,200 people took part in the demonstration. During the event, some participants used pyrotechnics, which was one of the reasons for the detentions.

Law enforcement officers registered 13 criminal offenses, including attacks on police officers, resisting government representatives, and violations of legislation governing the handling of explosive substances.

Two police officers were injured in the clashes.

The participants called on the German authorities to review decisions regarding funding for educational and social programs. Particular dissatisfaction was caused by plans to introduce mandatory military service and the unsatisfactory condition of school infrastructure.

The organizers of the protest movement announced the next pan-European youth rally for November 20.

France was hit by a new wave of mass protests: more than 100,000 people took to the streets, and police used tear gas in Paris