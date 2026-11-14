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France was hit by a new wave of mass protests: more than 100,000 people took to the streets, and police used tear gas in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

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For the fifth Saturday in a row, more than 100,000 people protested in France. In Paris, police used tear gas.

France was hit by a new wave of mass protests: more than 100,000 people took to the streets, and police used tear gas in Paris

In France, a new wave of mass protests against the rapid rise in prices took place on Saturday, November 14. According to reports, more than 100,000 people took to the streets, demanding higher wages and increased funding for education. In Paris, police used tear gas during the demonstrations. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

The protests have continued for the fifth Saturday in a row. Demonstrators are expressing dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living and demanding that the authorities take measures to support the population's purchasing power.

Students, trade union representatives, and participants in the "yellow vest" movement joined the protests in Paris.

Police used tear gas in Paris

During demonstrations in the French capital, law enforcement officers used tear gas. The reports provided contain no information about the number of people detained or injured.

The protesters' main demands include higher wages, increased government spending on education, and measures to counter the rising cost of living.

The current demonstrations are a continuation of protest activity that has been ongoing in France for several consecutive weeks.

In France, it was decided to raise the minimum wage following the protests10.11.26, 00:16 • 4908 views

Stepan Haftko

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