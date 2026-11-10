In France, it was decided to raise the minimum wage following the protests

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised to raise the minimum wage amid protests over the rising cost of living. However, the proposed increase sparked discontent among trade unions. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lecornu, the minimum wage will rise by 1.6%, or approximately €24 per month, as early as the beginning of next month. After the increase, it will amount to slightly more than €1,500.

At the same time, French trade unions consider the increase insufficient. They called the government’s proposal "crumbs," emphasizing that it does not compensate for the rise in people’s expenses.

Trade unions demand a significantly larger increase

In particular, the CFDT trade union is insisting on a €100 monthly increase in the minimum wage, while the CGT is demanding approximately €150.

In France, the minimum wage is traditionally reviewed at the beginning of the year, taking inflation into account. The government’s current proposal provides for a 1.6% increase, of which 1% is an additional increase and 0.6% is indexation.

The decision came after protests against the high cost of living and social inequality, which took place, in particular, on November 7 in Bordeaux.

More than 400 people detained during large-scale protests in France