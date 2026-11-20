REUTERS/Remo Casilli

On Friday, tens of thousands of workers and students took to the streets across Italy: the country's largest trade union, CGIL, organized a general strike, demanding higher wages and increased investment in public services, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The demonstrations coincided with a broader wave of youth mobilization across Europe. Student protests were also planned in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, and Spain, with participants opposing the rising cost of living and increased military spending.

"Today is also a very important day, because young people are taking to the streets not only in Italy but across Europe," said CGIL leader Maurizio Landini.

"Across Europe, ordinary people are increasingly calling for change," he added.

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Other Italian trade unions, including the grassroots Cobas movement, also announced separate strikes. At the same time, student demonstrations were planned across the country amid growing dissatisfaction with the policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

The strike organized by CGIL was to last for the entire working day; workers from both the private and public sectors took part, including those in education and healthcare.

Air and rail services were not affected by the general strike, while its impact on local public transportation was limited by requirements to ensure a minimum level of service.

Speaking at a rally in Rome, Landini said that more than one million people had taken part in demonstrations across more than 100 Italian cities. The Interior Ministry said it was still too early to give its own estimates of the number of participants.

The protests are taking place as Italy prepares for parliamentary elections scheduled for 2027.

In addition

Friday's demonstrations followed a nationwide action on October 30, when thousands of students joined striking workers, demanding increased education funding as well as relief from the financial burden caused by the rising cost of living and housing.

Since then, student groups have continued protesting and occupying buildings at schools and universities; opposition to increased military spending has also become one of the movement's main slogans.

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"We are living under a government that is cutting healthcare and education funding step by step, taking away our present and trying to deprive us of our future," said 24-year-old university student Laura Peritore.

"We are making it clear: we will not back down, and we will take back our future."

Parliament is considering the €26 billion ($30 billion) budget for 2027 proposed by Meloni's government. According to the CGIL trade union, these funds are insufficient to support people's incomes and ensure the proper functioning of public services. As reported by the Italian financial publication ItaliaOggi, only a small portion of the budget is directed toward the needs of people under the age of 35.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso called Friday's general strike a "preemptive strike," noting that CGIL leader Maurizio Landini had announced it before reviewing the contents of the budget.

Speaking on Sky TG24, Urso also said that he "has great respect both for the protesters and for those who submitted amendments to Parliament — because that is where the budget will be finalized and improved."

The trade union is demanding higher wages and a revision of labor agreements to restore purchasing power lost due to inflation, as well as the full indexation of pensions and measures to prevent any increase in the retirement age.

"People are facing very basic problems: they can barely make ends meet, so they need higher wages; they need an effective healthcare system; young people need schools that actually work," Landini said. —

This budget does not solve any of these problems".