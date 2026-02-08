$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
In Belgorod, about 80,000 people were left without heating after a missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

After evening strikes on energy facilities in Belgorod, 80,000 people were left without heating. Also, 3,000 people are without gas and 1,000 without electricity.

In Belgorod, about 80,000 people were left without heating after a missile attack

Local authorities confirmed that 80,000 residents of Belgorod are without heat after evening strikes on energy facilities in the region. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, stated that the situation in the city is "quite difficult" after the night shelling of energy infrastructure.

"About 80,000 people in the city of Belgorod are currently still without heat. About 3,000 people are without gas, and about 1,000 people are without electricity," he wrote.

It is noted that the authorities have opened additional heating points.

According to ASTRA, on the night of February 8, the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod was attacked again.

The Luch GT TPP is a gas turbine combined heat and power plant in Belgorod, one of the city's main energy and heating stations, whose primary fuel is gas.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH movement set fire to an equipment module near a communication tower in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This led to a power outage and the disabling of equipment used for reconnaissance and communication.

Olga Rozgon

