In Belgorod, about 80,000 people were left without heating after a missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
After evening strikes on energy facilities in Belgorod, 80,000 people were left without heating. Also, 3,000 people are without gas and 1,000 without electricity.
Local authorities confirmed that 80,000 residents of Belgorod are without heat after evening strikes on energy facilities in the region. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.
Details
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, stated that the situation in the city is "quite difficult" after the night shelling of energy infrastructure.
"About 80,000 people in the city of Belgorod are currently still without heat. About 3,000 people are without gas, and about 1,000 people are without electricity," he wrote.
It is noted that the authorities have opened additional heating points.
According to ASTRA, on the night of February 8, the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod was attacked again.
The Luch GT TPP is a gas turbine combined heat and power plant in Belgorod, one of the city's main energy and heating stations, whose primary fuel is gas.
Recall
Agents of the ATESH movement set fire to an equipment module near a communication tower in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This led to a power outage and the disabling of equipment used for reconnaissance and communication.