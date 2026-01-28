$42.960.17
Popular news
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated Russia's readiness to meet with Zelensky in Moscow if he is ready for negotiations. The Russian side guarantees security and conditions for work but demands preparedness and a focus on results.

If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide Ushakov

Russian dictator Putin's aide, Yuriy Ushakov, stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a personal meeting, the Russian side invites him to Moscow and guarantees his safety. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Ushakov responded to a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha about President Zelenskyy's readiness for negotiations. According to him, this issue is not new and has been discussed repeatedly.

I would like to say a few words about his statement that Zelenskyy is ready to meet with the Russian president. The issue is not new to us and has been discussed several times during telephone contacts between our president - Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin - and US President Trump. And during these conversations, Trump suggested that we consider such a possibility. And our approach, as it seems, is quite logical, and Vladimir Vladimirovich has touched upon this topic several times when communicating with journalists.

 - says Ushakov.

In addition, the aide to the Russian dictator Putin emphasized that Russia allegedly has not refused and is not refusing contacts at the highest level. At the same time, he named two key conditions for their conduct.

And the essence of the approach is that we have never refused and are not refusing this kind of contact. The main thing is that these contacts should be well prepared - that's the first. Secondly, they should be aimed at achieving concrete, positive results. And our president, too, speaking with journalists several times, said that if Zelenskyy is indeed ready for a meeting, then we, please, invite him to Moscow and at the same time will ensure, guaranteed ensure his safety and the necessary conditions for work.

 - says the aide to the Russian dictator.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the recent Russian night attack on Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv and Kharkiv, disrupted peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian missiles hit not only Ukrainians but also the negotiating table.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv