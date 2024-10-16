“If we start moving forward with this plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year”: Zelenskyy comes to the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada
President Zelenskyy comes to the Verkhovna Rada to present the Victory Plan.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the Verkhovna Rada to present the Victory Plan to MPs. The video of the speech was published by the Office of the President, UNN reports.
Today I would like to present this Plan in public for the first time. The urgency of the Victory Plan is now. These are points, most of which are calculated in detail in time. If we start moving forward with this specific plan right now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year
Details
The MPs gathered in the session hall to hear the President present the Victory Plan to the people's deputies and the Ukrainian community.
As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko noted, the plan consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
On October 12, Zelenskyy was expected to discuss the Victory Plan in more detail with U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Ramstein format, but the meeting of the partners in Germany was canceled.
On October 17, the Victory Plan will be presented in the European Council.
It is known that not the entire Plan will be presented publicly - it contains parts. Which will be closed for security reasons. Probably, we are talking about three secret annexes.
What is already known about the Victory Plan
It is known that one of the main ideas of the Plan is that it can be implemented regardless of the plans of the Russian dictator Putin.
Zelenskyy's interview with CNN in September revealed that the plan contains four main points, as well as a fifth point, which is likely to be about restoring or maintaining a lasting peace. Two points relate to the military sphere, one to the political-military sphere, and two to the economic and geopolitical spheres.
It is also known that part of the Plan is an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO. In addition, as it became known, the Plan will include requests for more long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. And permission to use them to hit military targets deep in Russia.
Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the OP, was the most detailed among the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in disclosing the details of the Plan, and to some extent disclosed the details of each of these points:
- a military package that will be clearly structured in accordance with the current stage of the war and the analysis of what is happening in the Kursk region in terms of the use of domestic weapons;
- Russia's pathetic coercion that Ukraine independently chooses its role in the global political process and has the right to be a member of any alliance. The demands of some third countries should not influence the opinion of others;
- economic incentives to make Russia adequately perceive reality. This includes increasing substantial investments in military production in Ukraine, as well as auditing sanctions that work against the terrorist country;
- diplomatic pressure on Russia. This step is a separate topic, as it requires work with the neutral zone countries, which do not realize that Russia is destroying the international law within which they can dominate and form other alliances.