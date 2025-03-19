In Sumy region, an FPV drone hit a car: a woman died, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attacked a car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. A 45-year-old woman died, and four other employees of the communal enterprise were injured.
In the Sumy region, the enemy attacked a VAZ car with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a woman died. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Syniehubov, UNN informs.
According to him, the strike occurred around 16:50 on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway.
Unfortunately, a 45-year-old woman died. Four more people were injured: three men and one woman
He specified that all the victims are employees of a civil communal enterprise in the Kupyansk city community. Medics are providing them with all the necessary assistance.
On Tuesday, March 18, the Russian army attacked a Shahed health care facility in Sumy. This was announced by the acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar. According to him, there were no casualties or injuries.
