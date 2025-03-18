"“Our guys are standing there in place”: Zelenskyy on whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine are surrounded in the Kursk region"
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy denied Putin's claims about the encirclement of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region. He emphasized that the operation is ongoing, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation, despite the accumulation of Russian troops on the border.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the encirclement of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region, which was previously stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to the head of state, Ukraine is fulfilling its task in the Kursk region, and Ukrainian soldiers are "there and will be there as long as this operation is needed for us".
We have strengthened in the east of our country, as I said, in my opinion, the Kursk operation has fulfilled its maximum goals. But after Putin says that our guys are surrounded - our guys are standing there in place, showing that they are not surrounded, and that it is not Putin who controls where they are retreating. There is an operation there. Someone left. Someone thinks that someone ran away, and someone left, and somewhere else someone entered. These are absolutely understandable strategic steps, our goals - as long as the enemy is on our territory, we will do everything to make it impossible to capture our additional territories
He noted that Ukraine saw a new build-up of troops on the border of the Sumy region.
"We see what they want to do - they want to launch strikes on the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. That's what we see. Well, we won't let them do it so easily," the President added.
Addition
Today, z-military correspondents reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive in the Belgorod region. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Russians had pulled troops to the border in the Belgorod region, but "the Defense Forces are neutralizing threats to the territory of Ukraine".
Kovalenko also reported that with such statements, allegedly about the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive in the territory of the Belgorod region, the Russians are trying to escalate the situation before the negotiations between dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Recall
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that the Defense Forces carried out a redeployment to more favorable defense lines in the Kursk region of Russia. According to him, the information "about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded" is false.
