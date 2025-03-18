General Staff: The situation on the Sumy region border with the Kursk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Information about the advance of Russian troops deep into the Sumy region does not correspond to reality. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully stopping the enemy's attempts to gain a foothold, inflicting significant losses.
The situation on the border of the Sumy region with the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
Details
The General Staff noted that the information spread in social networks about the advance of Russian units deep into the territory of Sumy region does not correspond to reality.
Russian occupiers are trying to enter some settlements of the Ukrainian border area in small groups. The enemy is promptly destroyed by fire thanks to coordinated actions and a pre-established defense system. Our defenders are successfully stopping all attempts by the invaders to gain a foothold in the territory of Sumy region. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower
The General Staff added that the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to strengthen our group of troops with technical means and reserves.
Also, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold territories in the Kursk region.
It is important to note that the enemy does not stop exerting information and psychological pressure, spreading his propaganda narratives in order to discredit the military command, and spread panic and disbelief in Ukrainian society
The General Staff urged to trust only official sources and verify information.
russia is pulling troops to the Belgorod region, the Defense Forces are responding to threats - Kovalenko18.03.25, 19:18 • 103040 views
Reminder
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 18, 2025, enemy troops lost 1,560 people, 8 tanks, 20 combat vehicles and 42 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.