If we don't support Ukraine, russian troops will be on the Polish border - Berbok

Kyiv • UNN

 55441 views

The German Foreign Minister warns that if Ukraine is not supported, russian troops could reach the border with Poland and bring the war to the EU and NATO.

If we don't support Ukraine, russian troops will be on the Polish border - Berbok

German Foreign Minister Anneliese Burbock believes that if they do not support Ukraine, russian troops will be on the border with Poland. She said this in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, UNN reports citing Deutsche Welle.

If we don't continue to support Ukraine, we risk putin's troops standing on the border with Poland. The war will soon be on the territory of the EU and NATO. It is almost impossible to estimate how much it would cost us if we had to defend our freedom and security ourselves. In the end, it comes down to one thing: supporting Ukraine also keeps the war away from us

- She said.

Burbank also warned of the threat of a new influx of refugees. According to her, if Ukraine is no longer able to defend itself, millions of people will be forced to flee the occupation. She also reminded that more than a million Ukrainians have already found protection in Germany.

Failure would be fatal for a free Ukraine and a free Europe. That is why the country needs more support

- Barbok emphasized.

She also appealed to all partners around the world to provide additional air defense systems to Kyiv.

Recall

NATO establishes a mission headquarters in Ukraine in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate arms supplies and training for the Ukrainian military.

For supporting Ukraine: Zelensky awarded German Foreign Minister Berbock with the order21.05.24, 17:25 • 18455 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
Deutsche Welle
NATO
European Union
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
