If Russia is ready for an energy truce, so are we - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for an energy truce if Russia is ready for it, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians are hitting our energy sector, and we are responding absolutely fairly. If Russia is ready for an energy truce... we always emphasize that we are ready for it. This is very important for people," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Household consumers will receive more hours with electricity - the government adopted a number of important decisions during the meeting. Among them are the revision of lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the disconnection of decorative garlands and outdoor advertising, as well as permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state ownership share of 50% or more.