If Russia is ready for an energy truce, so are we - Zelenskyy

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:09 PM • 1806 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 7110 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 21323 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 24404 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 21695 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 27995 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 48891 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28742 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 31067 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 41116 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 25564 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 13567 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25464 views
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?02:11 PM • 7294 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 9310 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 21319 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25598 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 48891 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17492 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 63311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 3532 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 25760 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 27807 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64348 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69862 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram

If Russia is ready for an energy truce, so are we - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for an energy truce with Russia if the latter is ready for it. He noted that this is very important for people, as Russians are attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

If Russia is ready for an energy truce, so are we - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for an energy truce if Russia is ready for it, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians are hitting our energy sector, and we are responding absolutely fairly. If Russia is ready for an energy truce... we always emphasize that we are ready for it. This is very important for people," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Household consumers will receive more hours with electricity - the government adopted a number of important decisions during the meeting. Among them are the revision of lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the disconnection of decorative garlands and outdoor advertising, as well as permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state ownership share of 50% or more.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine