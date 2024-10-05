ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30389 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97567 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161101 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134623 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141314 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

IDF reports eliminating over 400 Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

IDF reports eliminating over 400 Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25909 views

The Israeli Defense Forces killed 440 Hezbollah members and 2,000 of the group's targets in Lebanon. The IDF continues operations, pushing Hezbollah to the north and preparing for possible Hamas attacks.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has killed 440 members of Hezbollah. Also, as of now, 2,000 targets of the paramilitary group have been destroyed. This was stated by IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Israeli soldiers continue to fight and operate in Lebanon, and two divisions are maneuvering in urban and other areas. In particular, they are collecting a lot of information and taking away a lot of weapons from Hezbollah.

Haghari also said that Israeli forces recently raided a command and control center belonging to Hezbollah and completely destroyed it. He added that the IDF is pushing the Lebanese group to the north.

Hamas leader determined to drag Israel into a 'bigger war' - NYT05.10.24, 15:58 • 20566 views

In addition, an Israeli army spokesperson suggested that Hamas could carry out another attack on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

We assume that on the day of the anniversary they will try to carry out terrorist attacks against the rear command,

- He said.

Hagari added that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack "will be given at a time that Israel recognizes as the best.

We will respond as we decide, at the time and in the way we decide,

- he clarified.

Macron calls for an end to the supply of Israeli weapons used in Gaza05.10.24, 21:27 • 24064 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
daniel-hagariDaniel Hagari
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

Contact us about advertising