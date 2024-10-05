IDF reports eliminating over 400 Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has killed 440 members of Hezbollah. Also, as of now, 2,000 targets of the paramilitary group have been destroyed. This was stated by IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Israeli soldiers continue to fight and operate in Lebanon, and two divisions are maneuvering in urban and other areas. In particular, they are collecting a lot of information and taking away a lot of weapons from Hezbollah.

Haghari also said that Israeli forces recently raided a command and control center belonging to Hezbollah and completely destroyed it. He added that the IDF is pushing the Lebanese group to the north.

In addition, an Israeli army spokesperson suggested that Hamas could carry out another attack on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

We assume that on the day of the anniversary they will try to carry out terrorist attacks against the rear command, - He said.

Hagari added that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack "will be given at a time that Israel recognizes as the best.

We will respond as we decide, at the time and in the way we decide, - he clarified.

