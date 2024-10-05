Macron calls for an end to the supply of Israeli weapons used in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron called for an end to the supply of weapons to Israel for operations in Gaza. He also called for the prevention of escalation in southern Lebanon and stressed that Lebanon should not become “another Gaza.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the suspension of arms supplies to Israel to continue the military operation in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by BFMTV, according to UNN.
I think that the priority today is that we return to a political solution, that we stop supplying weapons for the fighting in the Gaza Strip... France is not providing them,
He also called it a priority to “prevent escalation” in the context of Israel's operation against the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon, after which Iran launched a large-scale missile strike against Israel.
The Lebanese people must not be sacrificed, Lebanon must not become another Gaza... You cannot fight terrorism and terrorists by sacrificing civilians,
Recall
The IDF launched limited ground raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The operation is aimed at terrorist targets near the border that threaten Israel's northern regions.