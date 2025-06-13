IDF: Iran's drone attack "under control," shelter order canceled

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has rescinded an order for Israelis to stay near shelters, saying the Iranian drone attack is "under control", UNN reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces said it is "in control of the situation" after Iran launched at least 100 drones at Israel.

Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been shooting down drones outside of Israel's borders, and so far none have reached the country.

Iranian drones launched at Israel have begun to be shot down outside Israeli borders

Meanwhile, the Israeli Home Front Command has released an update informing civilians that they no longer need to stay near bomb shelters; however, restrictions on gatherings remain in effect.

Although the IDF says it is in control of the drone attack, it has not yet confirmed that all of them have been shot down.

The Home Front Command will issue additional updates if additional threats are directed at Israel from Iran.

In addition, the IDF claims that the Home Front Command's decision to activate sirens across the country at 3:00 a.m. was based on an assessment that Iran would immediately respond to Israel's strikes, which ultimately did not happen.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary

Israel later confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first phase", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders