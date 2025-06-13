Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense

$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
June 12, 03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
June 12, 12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
June 12, 10:38 AM
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
June 12, 10:04 AM
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has died
June 12, 09:27 PM
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died
June 12, 11:31 PM
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities
01:11 AM
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot
02:16 AM
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media
02:53 AM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:35 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:12 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
June 12, 03:21 PM
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91224 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA
June 12, 02:37 PM
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules
June 12, 10:12 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors
June 12, 05:17 PM
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros
June 12, 09:57 AM
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025
June 11, 03:50 PM
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media
June 10, 08:02 PM
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time
June 10, 05:29 PM
Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2022 views

Iran has launched over 100 UAVs towards Israel in response to the strikes. It will take the drones several hours to reach Israel, the IDF is working to intercept them.

Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense

In the past few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones at Israel, and the IDF is working to shoot them down, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces said that in recent hours, Tehran has launched more than 100 UAVs towards Israel in response to strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

It takes several hours for drones to reach Israel from Iran.

A video posted on social media shows Iranian drones heading to Israel. The footage shows Iranian drones in the sky over Iraq, apparently on their way to Israel.

The Israeli Telegram channel "Voice of Israel" reports that the IDF is also preparing to repel a massive launch of ballistic missiles. That is, according to estimates, there will be a combined attack - with the arrival of kamikaze drones in Israel, launches of ballistic missiles are expected.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary
13.06.25, 04:41

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Israel
Iraq
Iran
