Iran has launched over 100 drones towards Israel: IDF is preparing for defense

In the past few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones at Israel, and the IDF is working to shoot them down, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces said that in recent hours, Tehran has launched more than 100 UAVs towards Israel in response to strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

It takes several hours for drones to reach Israel from Iran.

A video posted on social media shows Iranian drones heading to Israel. The footage shows Iranian drones in the sky over Iraq, apparently on their way to Israel.

The Israeli Telegram channel "Voice of Israel" reports that the IDF is also preparing to repel a massive launch of ballistic missiles. That is, according to estimates, there will be a combined attack - with the arrival of kamikaze drones in Israel, launches of ballistic missiles are expected.

