Iranian drones launched at Israel have begun to be shot down outside Israeli borders
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli military aviation is intercepting drones launched by Iran outside Israeli borders. The drones are expected to reach Israel in about an hour.
Israeli Air Force fighters have begun shooting down drones launched towards the country from Iran. The interception is taking place outside the borders of Israel, UNN writes, citing The Times of Israel.
Details
Israeli military aviation, as stated, is shooting down drones that were launched from Iran. According to a military official, the drones are being intercepted outside the borders of Israel.
It is expected that those drones that are not intercepted in time will reach Israel in about an hour.
In the Jordanian capital Amman, sirens are reportedly already sounding against the backdrop of an Iranian drone attack on Israel. Jordanian state media report that they have intercepted several drones that entered the country's airspace.
Reminder
Iran has launched more than 100 UAVs towards Israel in response to the strikes. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israel, the IDF is working to shoot them down.
Addition
On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.
Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.
IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders13.06.25, 08:57 • 2178 views