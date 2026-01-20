"I have not been approached with such a question": Zelenskyy on sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 3316 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 11271 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 12917 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 15443 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 16223 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 14993 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 34472 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 65429 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51426 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50141 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 18083 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 12762 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 31917 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 33444 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 22660 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 9292 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 23085 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 62459 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 68984 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 66229 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 30546 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 45925 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 38969 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 43507 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 55335 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

"I have not been approached with such a question": Zelenskyy on sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had not approached him with a request to send Ukrainian troops to Greenland. The President emphasized that all Ukrainian military personnel are at the front due to the war.

"I have not been approached with such a question": Zelenskyy on sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had not approached him regarding the issue of sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding our military, you know, we have a war, all our military is at the front. And you know, today the issue of the military is a scarce issue, of course. Especially during a full-scale war. And Mette (Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - ed.) and I have a very good relationship. She has not approached me with such a question. I think because everyone understands that Ukraine is not in NATO. They are not taking us into NATO, all this is clear

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned about the shift in focus from Ukraine amid recent events around Greenland and US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to take control of the island.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine