"I have not been approached with such a question": Zelenskyy on sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had not approached him regarding the issue of sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding our military, you know, we have a war, all our military is at the front. And you know, today the issue of the military is a scarce issue, of course. Especially during a full-scale war. And Mette (Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - ed.) and I have a very good relationship. She has not approached me with such a question. I think because everyone understands that Ukraine is not in NATO. They are not taking us into NATO, all this is clear - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned about the shift in focus from Ukraine amid recent events around Greenland and US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to take control of the island.