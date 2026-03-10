Hungary refuses to return money seized on the way to Ukraine until "Druzhba" is launched

Hungary's Minister of Construction and Transport, János Lázár, stated that the confiscation of a shipment of money and gold bound for Ukraine occurred "not by chance," but due to the closure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and that the confiscated gold, dollars, and euros would not be returned until oil supplies are restored, Telex reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We did not do this by chance, we will not return the money to them," Lázár said. "The money will remain here for now, we are waiting for the opening of the oil pipeline and new supplies of Ukrainian money through Hungary."

"The longer the opening of the oil pipeline is delayed, the more thorough investigations are needed," he linked the return of the money to the Druzhba oil pipeline, as the publication writes.

Addition

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was stated on March 6 that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying a shipment of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and an Oschadbank JSC service vehicle in Hungary. Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

The National Bank of Ukraine, as reported, appealed to the European Commission and the European External Action Service with a request to act as a party to clarify the circumstances of the detention of Ukrainian collectors in Hungary.