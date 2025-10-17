Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary must comply with the ICC warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite Budapest voting to withdraw the country from the ICC. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Budapest must comply with the Statute of the International Criminal Court if Russian President Vladimir Putin enters the country to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump. Although the Hungarian authorities announced their withdrawal from the court's jurisdiction, this decision will only take effect in April 2026. - stated a representative of the German Foreign Ministry.

As the publication writes, the European Commission welcomed the prospect of a meeting between Trump and Putin.

"Like any meeting that will advance the process of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," he said. - stated EC representative Olof Gill, noting that the Russian president's assets in the European Union are frozen, but his entry is not prohibited.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams will take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest is "great news for peace-loving peoples of the world," and added that his country is ready to organize the meeting.

Hungary held talks with the US and Russia and began preparations for the summit after the announcement of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

The Hungarian parliament voted for Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin.