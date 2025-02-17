How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32319 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59952 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100257 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112573 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151004 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58951 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107718 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71703 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113654 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141816 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133421 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135312 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163681 views
How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36740 views

Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.

Fraudsters use a number of dangerous methods to get a person to hand over financial data . What to do to protect yourself from losing money. This is described in the cyber police guide on counteracting SIM card reissue schemes. 

Transmits UNN with a link to the Telegram channel of the Cyber Police Department.

Details

One of the most dangerous criminal frauds is the reissue of a sim card without the owner's knowledge.  Therefore, it is important to know how to counteract such attacks and what steps to take in case of suspected malicious actions.

- the post reads.

What exactly is the danger:

The point is that fraudsters can take out loans in the victim's name and hack into electronic accounts. All of this is possible if they gain control of the number, in particular through the loss of a sim card. This means that it is not only a household inconvenience, but also a serious threat to the financial security and privacy of citizens, the cyber police emphasize.

16 years of bitcoin: how the first cryptocurrency changed financial history03.01.25, 14:47 • 26863 views

Therefore, the following recommendations should be followed:

  • Be careful with calls from alleged representatives of a mobile operator.

     If you receive a call asking for a verification code or personal information, do not provide any information and end the call immediately. If in doubt, call your operator at the official number.

    • If you suspect that your card is about to be reissued, contact your mobile operator's support service immediately.

       Report suspicious activity and block remote sim card reissue.

      Fake messages in Signal about layoffs in the SES: what you need to know06.02.25, 21:41 • 28415 views

      • Break the chain of fraudulent calls.

        If you receive a call with suspicious offers or a request to call back, immediately call your friends or relatives - this will help to disrupt a possible fraudulent mechanism.

        • Prevent remote reissue of the sim card.

          In the settings of your mobile operator or through the contact center, you can activate a function that allows you to reissue a sim card only upon a personal visit to an official store and upon presentation of your passport.

          • Use a unique number for financial transactions.

            It is advisable to have a separate phone number for banking transactions that is not publicly available, including in ads or for social networks or messengers.

            Image
            • Consider switching to a contract service or linking a prepaid phone number to your passport.

              This form of connection ensures a higher level of security, as reissue of a sim card is possible only in person and upon presentation of a document.

              Recall

              The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of a fraudulent scheme to collect personal data of Ukrainians. The perpetrators pose as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and refer to preparations for the population census.

              Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center06.02.25, 12:20 • 32247 views

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              TechnologiesLife hack
              bitcoinBitcoin
              national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
              ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising