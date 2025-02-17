How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters

Fraudsters use a number of dangerous methods to get a person to hand over financial data . What to do to protect yourself from losing money. This is described in the cyber police guide on counteracting SIM card reissue schemes.

Transmits UNN with a link to the Telegram channel of the Cyber Police Department.

Details

One of the most dangerous criminal frauds is the reissue of a sim card without the owner's knowledge. Therefore, it is important to know how to counteract such attacks and what steps to take in case of suspected malicious actions. - the post reads.

What exactly is the danger:

The point is that fraudsters can take out loans in the victim's name and hack into electronic accounts. All of this is possible if they gain control of the number, in particular through the loss of a sim card. This means that it is not only a household inconvenience, but also a serious threat to the financial security and privacy of citizens, the cyber police emphasize.

16 years of bitcoin: how the first cryptocurrency changed financial history

Therefore, the following recommendations should be followed:

Be careful with calls from alleged representatives of a mobile operator.

If you receive a call asking for a verification code or personal information, do not provide any information and end the call immediately. If in doubt, call your operator at the official number.

If you suspect that your card is about to be reissued, contact your mobile operator's support service immediately.

Report suspicious activity and block remote sim card reissue.

Fake messages in Signal about layoffs in the SES: what you need to know

Break the chain of fraudulent calls.

If you receive a call with suspicious offers or a request to call back, immediately call your friends or relatives - this will help to disrupt a possible fraudulent mechanism.

Prevent remote reissue of the sim card.

In the settings of your mobile operator or through the contact center, you can activate a function that allows you to reissue a sim card only upon a personal visit to an official store and upon presentation of your passport.

Use a unique number for financial transactions.

It is advisable to have a separate phone number for banking transactions that is not publicly available, including in ads or for social networks or messengers.

Consider switching to a contract service or linking a prepaid phone number to your passport.

This form of connection ensures a higher level of security, as reissue of a sim card is possible only in person and upon presentation of a document.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of a fraudulent scheme to collect personal data of Ukrainians. The perpetrators pose as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and refer to preparations for the population census.

Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center