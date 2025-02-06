Fake messages in Signal about layoffs in the SES: what you need to know

The information received by some citizens with Ukrainian numbers in the Signal messenger that the State Emergency Service is allegedly reducing the number of employees and citizens will have to eliminate fires and other emergencies on their own is fake. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Some users of the Signal messenger with Ukrainian numbers have received messages allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with information about a significant reduction in the number of employees of the service and the need for citizens to eliminate fires and other emergencies on their own. We would like to inform you that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine did not send these messages and did not make any official statements about staff reductions or changes in the procedure for responding to calls - the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry also emphasized that the SES is currently operating normally and responding to all calls from citizens and reminded that self-extinguishing fires or other emergencies without the appropriate skills can endanger your life and health.

