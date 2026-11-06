How Russia recruits refugees for sabotage in Europe: an explanation from Ukrainian intelligence

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
01:15 PM • 1260 views
Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks
11:56 AM • 9700 views
A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case
11:28 AM • 9054 views
The intensification of Russia's attacks is slowing the economy and pushing prices up — the NBU has issued a forecast
10:58 AM • 7946 views
Searches are being conducted at the offices of Kyivteploenergo employees and documents are being seized — Kyiv City State Administration
09:24 AM • 15625 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
November 6, 07:24 AM • 22736 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 33300 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 34537 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 34614 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
November 6, 05:44 AM • 18845 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhotoNovember 6, 04:57 AM • 21321 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval OfficeNovember 6, 06:54 AM • 24567 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 19656 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 17448 views
Death toll from Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 53PhotoVideo09:00 AM • 10852 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 33299 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 34535 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 34611 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 48650 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 40427 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Kristen Michal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks01:27 PM • 20 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 17512 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 19719 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval OfficeNovember 6, 06:54 AM • 24626 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 30808 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
BFM TV
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

How Russia recruits refugees for sabotage in Europe: an explanation from Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Since 2022, around 200 acts of sabotage linked to Russia have been recorded in Europe. Among the agents detained are Ukrainians and Belarusians.

How Russia recruits refugees for sabotage in Europe: an explanation from Ukrainian intelligence

In September 2026, a fire broke out near the Carfil SA defense plant in Brașov, Romania. Romanian intelligence later established that the arson was carried out by an agent network run by Russian special services. The perpetrators were detained in one of the EU countries: they turned out to be one Ukrainian citizen and two Belarusians.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports on how Russians recruit Ukrainian refugees to carry out terrorist attacks and crimes in European countries, UNN reports.

Details

According to the intelligence service, around 200 acts of sabotage linked to Russia have been recorded in Europe since 2022.

The largest number of cases—21%—occurred in Poland. More than 170 perpetrators have already been identified, including Ukrainians. All traces lead to Russia, but Moscow traditionally denies its involvement in creating agent networks for hybrid operations on EU territory. The Kremlin's main objectives are to intimidate Europeans and undermine military aid to Ukraine. Therefore, Poland, through which the main flow of that aid passes, has become the primary focus of Russian special services. Its railway lines, warehouses, logistics hubs, and defense enterprises feature in most known cases

 — the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.

Russian special services focus on refugees in vulnerable situations: low-income people, those from temporarily occupied territories, or people connected to criminal activity, as well as teenagers seeking easy money.

To avoid becoming a target for recruitment, one should be attentive to the emergence of new contacts who try to obtain personal information, offer "easy" money, or promise to "solve" urgent financial problems. One of the signs of communication with a representative of enemy special services is a demand to keep the relationship confidential. An effective way to avoid recruitment is to seek legal assistance from law enforcement agencies in the country of residence or from a diplomatic mission of Ukraine

— the intelligence service reported.

Let us recall

Russia recruited at least 2,427 Africans to fight against Ukraine. Dozens of citizens from 15 countries are being held captive, while 314 people have already been killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Fires
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
European Union
Europe
Romania
Ukraine
Poland