In September 2026, the Russian army lost more than 50,000 servicemen who were killed or wounded, of whom up to 28,000 were killed. Bloomberg reports this, UNN conveys.

Details

According to estimates by a senior NATO official who wished to remain anonymous, September was the most difficult month for Russian forces in terms of casualties since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, according to the alliance official's estimate, losses in the Ukrainian army over the same period amounted to around 5,000 people killed and wounded. Thus, Russian losses may have been approximately ten times greater than Ukrainian losses.

NATO's estimates differ somewhat from data provided by the Ukrainian General Staff, which reported that 46,230 Russian servicemen had been lost in September without specifying the number killed. According to the Ukrainian side's calculations, the Russian army's monthly losses increased by almost 46%—from 31,710 people in January to 46,230 in September. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has, according to Ukraine's estimates, lost around 1.55 million servicemen. This figure includes those killed, wounded, missing, and taken prisoner. It is impossible to independently confirm these data —the Bloomberg article says.

We remind you

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans concerning Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic countries, and Poland. The latter are members of the EU and NATO.