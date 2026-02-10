$43.050.09
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
08:00 PM • 2980 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 6304 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 7432 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 9806 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 12763 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 15036 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 26354 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 42652 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42198 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Vladyslav Heraskevych for a powerful gesture of remembrance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The athlete placed portraits of Ukrainian athletes killed by the Russian invasion on his helmet.

Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the flag bearer of the national team, Vladyslav Heraskevych, for a powerful gesture of remembrance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The athlete placed portraits of fallen colleagues on his equipment, which became a loud reminder of the aggressor's war crimes against Ukrainian sports. This was reported by the President of Ukraine on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The helmet of the Ukrainian skeleton racer depicts the faces of athletes whose lives were cut short by the Russian invasion.

On his helmet are portraits of our athletes killed by Russia. Figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who died in battles near Bakhmut, 19-year-old biathlete Yevhen Malyshev, who was killed by the occupiers near Kharkiv, and other our athletes whose lives were taken by the Russian war.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that such actions are critically important for conveying the truth to a global audience.

The Head of State separately emphasized that honoring the memory of the fallen cannot be considered a violation of sports rules or a purely political gesture. According to Zelenskyy: "This truth cannot be inconvenient, inappropriate, or called a 'political action at sports competitions.' It is a reminder to the whole world of what modern Russia is." Ukraine views this act as part of its mission to protect Olympic values.

The mission of the Olympic movement in times of war

The President emphasized that the actions of the Ukrainian flag bearer reflect the true essence of Olympism, which lies in the pursuit of peace and the preservation of human life. While Ukrainian athletes are forced to fight and die at the front, such reminders become an integral part of the country's presence in international arenas.

Zelenskyy summarized that Ukraine remains true to the historical mission of sports, while the aggressor's actions completely contradict it.

This is what reminds everyone of the global role of sports and the historical mission of the Olympic movement as such - all this is about peace and for life. Ukraine is true to this. Russia proves the opposite.

- the Head of State concluded in his address.

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Kharkiv