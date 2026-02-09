$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 22762 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 28791 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 46110 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 46313 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 39305 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38127 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26429 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17959 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13396 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Russia launches fakes about Ukrainian athletes during the Olympics in Italy - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Russian propagandists disseminated a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC, claiming "inappropriate behavior" of Ukrainian athletes. The CPD recorded this disinformation attack aimed at discrediting Ukrainians and undermining international support.

Russia launches fakes about Ukrainian athletes during the Olympics in Italy - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation has recorded the continuation of an information campaign against Ukrainians amid the Olympic Games in Italy. This was reported by the CCD, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the Center, Russian propaganda resources disseminated a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC. The fake video claims that Ukrainian athletes were allegedly deliberately accommodated away from other participants due to their "inadequate behavior" at the previous Olympic Games in Paris.

The CCD emphasizes that this report is a falsification. In the original CBC material, the journalist does not mention Ukraine or Ukrainian athletes at all. Russian propagandists used a real video fragment, replaced part of the video sequence, and overlaid an AI-generated voice that imitates the journalist's voice and voices fictional claims.

The purpose of this disinformation attack is to discredit Ukrainians and attempt to undermine international support for Ukraine, using the attention to the Olympic Games, the Center notes.

Recall

On February 8, at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes showed the following results: Annamari Dancha did not qualify for the 1/8 finals in snowboarding, Anastasiia Shepilienko took 32nd place in alpine skiing. The biathlon team finished 8th in the mixed relay.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Paris
Italy
Ukraine