Russia launches fakes about Ukrainian athletes during the Olympics in Italy - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation has recorded the continuation of an information campaign against Ukrainians amid the Olympic Games in Italy. This was reported by the CCD, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the Center, Russian propaganda resources disseminated a fake TV report, disguised as material from the Canadian television company CBC. The fake video claims that Ukrainian athletes were allegedly deliberately accommodated away from other participants due to their "inadequate behavior" at the previous Olympic Games in Paris.

The CCD emphasizes that this report is a falsification. In the original CBC material, the journalist does not mention Ukraine or Ukrainian athletes at all. Russian propagandists used a real video fragment, replaced part of the video sequence, and overlaid an AI-generated voice that imitates the journalist's voice and voices fictional claims.

The purpose of this disinformation attack is to discredit Ukrainians and attempt to undermine international support for Ukraine, using the attention to the Olympic Games, the Center notes.

Recall

On February 8, at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes showed the following results: Annamari Dancha did not qualify for the 1/8 finals in snowboarding, Anastasiia Shepilienko took 32nd place in alpine skiing. The biathlon team finished 8th in the mixed relay.