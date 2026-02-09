Olympics 2026: Ukrainian lugers Tunytska and Smaga finish side-by-side in the opening heat
Kyiv • UNN
Yulianna Tunytska and Olena Smaga participated in the first luge heat at the Olympic Games. Smaga showed the 17th result, Tunytska – 18th, losing to the leader Merle Fräbel.
So, according to the results of the start, Smaga showed the 17th result, Tunytska — 18th. German Merle Fräbel is in the first position. She showed a time of 52.590. Both Ukrainians lost to Merle by more than a second.
The competition continues, and the final places will be determined by the results of subsequent heats. Luge at the Olympics traditionally consists of several descents, the total time of which determines the winners.
Ukrainian lugers continue to fight for high positions among the world's leading athletes. The final heats will take place in the near future.
