Olympics 2026: Ukrainian lugers Tunytska and Smaga finish side-by-side in the opening heat

04:18 PM • 5154 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
03:20 PM • 9898 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 21410 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 37239 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 39690 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 55679 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53545 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42612 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40889 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27251 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 23197 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 8258 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17869 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 18116 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 9216 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 9370 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17953 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 60451 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 81864 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 02:41 PM • 98387 views
Olympics 2026: Ukrainian lugers Tunytska and Smaga finish side-by-side in the opening heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Yulianna Tunytska and Olena Smaga participated in the first luge heat at the Olympic Games. Smaga showed the 17th result, Tunytska – 18th, losing to the leader Merle Fräbel.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian lugers Tunytska and Smaga finish side-by-side in the opening heat

Ukrainian athletes Yulianna Tunytska and Olena Smaga took part in the first heat of the luge competition in the women's singles at the Winter Olympic Games, reports UNN.

So, according to the results of the start, Smaga showed the 17th result, Tunytska — 18th. German Merle Fräbel is in the first position. She showed a time of 52.590. Both Ukrainians lost to Merle by more than a second.

American skier Vonn underwent surgery after Olympic fall09.02.26, 18:46 • 1890 views

The competition continues, and the final places will be determined by the results of subsequent heats. Luge at the Olympics traditionally consists of several descents, the total time of which determines the winners.

Ukrainian lugers continue to fight for high positions among the world's leading athletes. The final heats will take place in the near future.

Italy set a record for the number of medals in a single day at the 2026 Olympics: how many awards did the hosts of the Games win09.02.26, 16:48 • 2372 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics