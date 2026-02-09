American skier Vonn underwent surgery after Olympic fall

American skier Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery after a serious injury during a downhill competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Sky Sport reports this, according to UNN.

According to the publication, Vonn started the downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament in her knee, which occurred on January 30 in Switzerland. At the Olympics, Lindsey fell on the first turn and did not finish the descent. The athlete was evacuated to a hospital in Cortina by helicopter.

"The Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso reported that Vonn underwent orthopedic surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg. Her team confirmed that she is in stable condition and in the good hands of a team of American and Italian doctors," the publication writes.

Anouk Patty, head of sports at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Federation, said: "She'll be fine, but recovery will take some time."

