American skier Vonn underwent surgery after Olympic fall

Exclusive
04:18 PM • 1980 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 4534 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 18445 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 33937 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 37721 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54545 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52733 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42298 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40577 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27094 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 33342 views
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without powerFebruary 9, 06:57 AM • 7828 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 21372 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 14676 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 13254 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 4598 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 14925 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 58865 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 80259 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 96929 views
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 1312 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 2210 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 33529 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37681 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50885 views
American skier Vonn underwent surgery after Olympic fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Lindsey Vonn suffered a fracture in her left leg during the downhill competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The athlete underwent orthopedic surgery and is in stable condition.

American skier Vonn underwent surgery after Olympic fall

American skier Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery after a serious injury during a downhill competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Sky Sport reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Vonn started the downhill despite a torn cruciate ligament in her knee, which occurred on January 30 in Switzerland. At the Olympics, Lindsey fell on the first turn and did not finish the descent. The athlete was evacuated to a hospital in Cortina by helicopter.

"The Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso reported that Vonn underwent orthopedic surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg. Her team confirmed that she is in stable condition and in the good hands of a team of American and Italian doctors," the publication writes.

Anouk Patty, head of sports at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Federation, said: "She'll be fine, but recovery will take some time."

Recall

The Italian national team made a bright statement at their home 2026 Olympics, setting a national record for the number of medals won in a single day. The historic victory for the Italians came on the second day of the Games.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

