Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 15592 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 30611 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 35531 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 52929 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 51814 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41812 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40247 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26897 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18255 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Italy set a record for the number of medals in a single day at the 2026 Olympics: how many awards did the hosts of the Games win

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The Italian national team won six medals on the second day of the 2026 Olympics, setting a national record. This allowed them to rise to third place in the overall medal standings with nine awards.

Italy set a record for the number of medals in a single day at the 2026 Olympics: how many awards did the hosts of the Games win
olympics.com

The Italian national team made a strong statement at the home Olympics-2026, setting a national record for the number of medals won in a single day. The historic triumph of the Italians came on the second day of the Games. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Throughout Sunday, February 8, the hosts of the Olympics added six awards to their medal tally. It is worth noting that on that day, medal sets were contested in seven disciplines, and Italian representatives managed to reach the podium in most of them - from winter speed events to team tournaments.

The only silver medal of the day for Italy was brought by the mixed biathlon relay. The quartet included Dorothea Wierer, Lisa Vittozzi, Lukas Hofer, and Tommaso Giacomel, who finished second.

Five more awards for the Italian team were bronze. The first podium of the day for the team was opened by Sofia Goggia, who took third place in the women's downhill skiing. And the last, sixth medal of the day, was won by the team in the team figure skating competition.

Italy's medals on the second day of the 2026 Olympics

Silver: Italy national team (biathlon, mixed relay)

Bronze: Sofia Goggia (alpine skiing, downhill), Lucia Dalmaso (snowboarding, parallel giant slalom), Riccardo Lorello (speed skating, 5000 m), Dominik Fischnaller (luge, men's singles), Italy national team (figure skating, team event)

It is worth adding that after finishing the 5000-meter distance, speed skater Riccardo Lorello specifically spoke about the atmosphere of the home Games.

"Competing at home is truly something special. The support from the stands was felt on every lap. I am happy that my medal was a good end to this day, and I am very proud of our entire team," the athlete was quoted by the Associated Press.

By the way, after the first two days of competition, Italy rose to third place in the overall medal standings. The hosts of the games have nine awards - the largest number of medals among all countries. The team has one gold, two silvers, and six bronzes. It is interesting that the head of the Italian Olympic Committee, Luciano Buonfiglio, said last year that the minimum goal for the national team would be 19 medals at the home Games. It should be noted that the Italians won the most medals in their history at the Lillehammer Olympics (20 awards).

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Gold
Associated Press
Italy