Health Minister Lyashko answers whether he is going to resign because of the MSEC scandal
Kyiv • UNN
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has answered whether he is going to resign because of the MSEC scandal. The Health Minister noted that reforming the MSEC is more difficult than writing a letter of resignation.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko has answered whether he is going to resign in connection with the scandal around the Medical Expert Commission. He said this in a commentary to journalists, the video of which was published by the TV channel "We-Ukraine", writes UNN.
Details
"I do not appoint and dismiss the heads of the MSECs. I appoint and dismiss the head of the Central Medical and Sanitary Expert Commission, who was dismissed yesterday by my order," said Viktor Liashko.
"Believe me, it's probably easier to write an application than to reform the MSECs," the head of the Ministry of Health said.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands to draft a bill that would eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the dismissal of the leadership of the central MSEC and the relevant department of the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reportedthat it has already begun to review the validity of the decisions of the Medical Expert Commission on the establishment of disability for men aged 18 to 60, which were made during martial law. It is noted that more than 90 thousand cases have been reviewed so far.