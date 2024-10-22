Zelensky on Lyashko and Zholnovych's reports at NSDC meeting on the forensic medical examination: very unconvincing
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy called the reports of the Ministers of Health and Social Policy on the violations of the MSEC unconvincing. He calls for the liquidation of the MSEC by the end of 2024 and the digitalization of the examination process.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the reports of Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych during the NSDC meeting on the violations of the Medico-Expert Commission unconvincing, UNN reports.
During his evening address, Zelensky reminded that he had held the NSDC on numerous facts of violations of the MSEC and fake disabilities for officials.
"It's not just prosecutors, by the way. There are hundreds of such cases of obviously unjustified disabilities among customs officials, tax officials, in the Pension Fund system, and in local administrations. All of this needs to be thoroughly and promptly dealt with. The MSEC system should be eliminated," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, there was a report to the National Security and Defense Council by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk, and Interior Minister Klymenko on the inspections and investigations that are already underway.
"There were, unfortunately, very unconvincing reports from the Minister of Health of Ukraine and the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," Zelensky said.
The President emphasized that it is necessary to go through all the horizons of local government separately.
Addendum
Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands that a bill be drafted to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.