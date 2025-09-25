Head of the European Commission allowed downing of Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that shooting down Russian fighter jets violating NATO airspace is "entirely possible." She expressed this opinion in an interview with CNN, writes UNN.

My opinion is that we must defend every square inch of territory. And that means that if there is an invasion of airspace, after a warning, after we have clearly stated ourselves, of course, the option of shooting down a fighter jet that violates our airspace is "on the table." - said Ursula von der Leyen.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that NATO should respond to violations by Russia militarily. He also clarified that a military response could include shooting down a Russian aircraft.

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, remaining there for 12 minutes.