He violated the mobilization law and opened fire during an inspection at a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — what is known about the “Pechersk shooter”

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The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported the first details of the shooting in Pechersk. It is known that a man was brought to the TCC building for "violating the Law of Ukraine on Mobilization"; during the inspection, he pulled out a weapon and opened fire, UNN reports.

At approximately 19:00 on October 19, police officers brought a citizen to the premises of the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv for violating the Law of Ukraine on Mobilization. During the inspection, the citizen pulled out a weapon and opened fire on police representatives and servicemen of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support - the statement said.

The Kyiv City TCC reported that, as a result of the shooting, three police representatives and three servicemen were wounded and taken away by ambulance; they are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The shooter was detained. Law enforcement officers and investigative-operational teams are working at the scene. All the circumstances are being established - the TCC concluded.

We remind you

As UNN reported, a shooting occurred at the TCC premises in Kyiv's Pechersk district, injuring three police officers and three servicemen.