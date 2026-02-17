Halushchenko traveled abroad 58 times since 2018 - SAP prosecutor
Kyiv • UNN
Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko traveled outside Ukraine 58 times from 2018 to 2025, including during martial law. The defense emphasizes that he also returned to the country 58 times, without attempting to hide.
From July 12, 2018, to November 6, 2025, Halushchenko traveled outside Ukraine 58 times. This was reported by UNN with reference to the High Anti-Corruption Court.
Details
According to the prosecutor, the trips took place both before and after the introduction of martial law in Ukraine.
At the same time, the defense confirmed that the former official left Ukraine 58 times, but, in turn, emphasizes that Herman Halushchenko not only traveled abroad but also returned to Ukraine and "did not try to hide."
Let's read this phrase a little differently. From July 12, 2018, to November 6, 2025, Halushchenko traveled abroad 58 times and returned to Ukraine 58 times. Even during martial law.
Recall
On February 15, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.
SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.
In court, SAP requested a precautionary measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million for former Minister Halushchenko.