Up to half of the 156 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

156 combat engagements occurred on the front lines over the past day, which is slightly less than the day before. The hottest areas remain the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, accounting for almost half of the battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 26, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 156 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using 24 missiles, 66 air strikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4,494 shellings, 153 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,925 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Velykomykhailivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sadove in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of personnel concentration, three artillery systems, and two enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control points.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched five air strikes, using 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 181 shellings, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks occurred yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted five attacks, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Svyato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and in the directions of Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhtove, Dorozhne, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Muravka, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the directions of Dobropillia and Huliaipole, near Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysokoe.

In the Orikhiv direction, one enemy attack was repelled near Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

