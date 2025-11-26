Up to half of the 156 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 25, 04:32 PM • 16819 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 33294 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 26826 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 25865 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 22479 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 15566 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15183 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 34097 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 14156 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 12103 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.5m/s
91%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 09:43 PM • 6598 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 14745 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"01:00 AM • 13417 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 9184 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 6118 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 34102 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 43489 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 93925 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 123529 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 111535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 17944 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 52799 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 71248 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 72052 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 79051 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times

Up to half of the 156 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Over the past day, 156 combat engagements took place at the front, which is fewer than the day before. The most intense battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where almost half of all engagements occurred.

Up to half of the 156 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

156 combat engagements occurred on the front lines over the past day, which is slightly less than the day before. The hottest areas remain the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, accounting for almost half of the battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 26, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 156 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using 24 missiles, 66 air strikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4,494 shellings, 153 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,925 kamikaze drones for attacks.  

Air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Velykomykhailivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sadove in Kherson Oblast.  

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of personnel concentration, three artillery systems, and two enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control points.  

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched five air strikes, using 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 181 shellings, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.  

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamianka.  

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks occurred yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.  

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted five attacks, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and Lyman.  

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Svyato-Pokrovske.  

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.  

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and in the directions of Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.  

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhtove, Dorozhne, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Muravka, Filiia.  

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske.  

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the directions of Dobropillia and Huliaipole, near Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysokoe.  

In the Orikhiv direction, one enemy attack was repelled near Prymorske.  

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.  

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.  

Almost a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day26.11.25, 07:27 • 982 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk