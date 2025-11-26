Almost a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On November 25, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 743 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1168550 (+980) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11372 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23625 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 34688 (+44)

MLRS ‒ 1549 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1252 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 84960 (+743)

cruise missiles ‒ 3995 (+14)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68242 (+124)

special equipment ‒ 4007 (+1)

The data is being updated.

Recall

Russian troops during October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

