Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries officially announced that he intends to run for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Jeffries informed his fellow party members of his intentions in a letter.

I humbly write to ask you to support my candidacy for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. We must now deliver the transformational change that the majority of the American people demands - Jeffries wrote.

According to him, "every member of our majority has a significant role to play," and his goal is to give House Democrats the ability to "act decisively in three key areas"—accessibility, accountability, and American values.

It should be added that 56-year-old Brooklyn lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries may lead the House of Representatives on January 3, when the new Congress holds its vote. Jeffries could become the first Black Speaker in the country's history and, if appointed, would replace Republican Mike Johnson in the position.

Recall

Democrats won the U.S. midterm elections, gaining control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters