Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
02:53 AM • 3596 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
01:51 AM • 8216 views
Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz
10:45 PM • 14585 views
Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters
November 4, 09:05 PM • 18536 views
A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
November 4, 07:56 PM • 19968 views
Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
November 4, 07:38 PM • 18133 views
Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi with Witkoff and Kushner — media
November 4, 06:59 PM • 16500 views
Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and funding for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels
November 4, 06:27 PM • 16985 views
Frost and wet snow are coming to Ukraine — meteorologists have said when to expect them
November 4, 05:39 PM • 19845 views
On November 5, strict schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many queues will be without power
November 4, 04:55 PM • 21140 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping discuss the possibility of a trilateral meeting at the APEC summit - Bloomberg November 4, 05:45 PM • 10104 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 13897 views
A “propaganda Shahed” carrying propaganda leaflets to Kyiv was shot down over Ukraine — “Madyar”PhotoNovember 4, 07:31 PM • 6114 views
The HACC ordered Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi to open proceedings against ArakhamiaNovember 4, 08:04 PM • 9012 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 4712 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 32764 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take placeNovember 4, 03:46 PM • 31520 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railwayNovember 4, 12:42 PM • 38994 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
November 4, 12:41 PM • 36895 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 90127 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 4838 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 13961 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United StatesNovember 4, 02:27 PM • 31093 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menuNovember 4, 02:01 PM • 29762 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhotoNovember 4, 01:17 PM • 30677 views
Actual
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Heating
Social network

Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries asked his fellow party members to support his candidacy for Speaker. Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries officially announced that he intends to run for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Jeffries informed his fellow party members of his intentions in a letter.

I humbly write to ask you to support my candidacy for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. We must now deliver the transformational change that the majority of the American people demands

- Jeffries wrote.

According to him, "every member of our majority has a significant role to play," and his goal is to give House Democrats the ability to "act decisively in three key areas"—accessibility, accountability, and American values.

It should be added that 56-year-old Brooklyn lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries may lead the House of Representatives on January 3, when the new Congress holds its vote. Jeffries could become the first Black Speaker in the country's history and, if appointed, would replace Republican Mike Johnson in the position.

Recall

Democrats won the U.S. midterm elections, gaining control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters05.11.26, 00:45 • 14591 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Hakeem Jeffries
United States House of Representatives
United States